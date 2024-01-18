Len: S’wak, Sabah demands for environmental autonomy transfer still in negotiation process

KUCHING (Jan 18): The demands of Sarawak and Sabah for the transfer of environmental autonomy from the federal government under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) are still in the process of negotiation.

Deputy Minister for Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datuk Len Talif Salleh said the negotiation process is dynamic and involves various aspects including legal.

“We have achieved some progress in these negotiations, but there are still some matters that need to be resolved before a final decision is made,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters when met after the 7th Natural Resources and Environmental Board, Sarawak – Environmental Protection Department Sabah (NREB-EPD) Environmental Dialogue closing ceremony at a hotel here today.

Len, who is also NREB deputy chairman, said that the negotiation process does not have a specific time frame due to its complexity, particularly in terms of legal considerations.

He said the negotiations involve not only one ministry but several others related to environment.

“However, we start with the easier aspects first, such as administration,” he added.

Len further explained that if environmental autonomy is transferred to Sarawak and Sabah, all matters related to the environment will fall under the jurisdiction of the respective states.

Nevertheless, certain issues, such as finance, will still remain under the authority of the federal government.

Len also said that there would be further meetings with Deputy Prime Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof regarding environmental autonomy, without specifying when and where.

Earlier in his speech during the closing ceremony, Len said the proactive efforts by Sarawak and Sabah, facilitated by NREB and EPD respectively, will ensure the successful transfer of the autonomy.

“This newfound authority enables both states to balance economic progress and ecological preservation through responsible resource management.

“This is a positive step towards a more sustainable future. Environmental agencies, NREB and EPD play a pivotal role in the transition process preceding the acquisition of environmental powers under the MA63.

“Your contributions are essential to our collective success, and I express gratitude for your unwavering commitment,” he said.

Meanwhile, NREB Sarawak controller Jack Liam said the event is the seventh series of the ongoing environmental dialogue between the NREB and EPD.

The primary goal of the 7th NREB-EPD Environmental Dialogue is to create a dynamic platform for exchanging insights and experiences related to environmental concerns between the states of Sarawak and Sabah.

A total of eight papers were presented by officers from both NREB and EPD, directly pertinent to the environmental roles of both state agencies.

This was followed by four group discussions, fostering the sharing of experiences and mutual learning to enhance our collective efforts in addressing common environmental responsibilities.