Musicians hold electrifying flashmob in Kuching mall (Video)

KUCHING (Jan 18): The Band Lab, The Strings Lab, and The Symphony Lab successfully began the year 2024 with an electrifying flashmob performance at tHe Spring Shopping Mall here recently.

A press release said around 100 shoppers and onlookers were captivated by the magic of music, featuring approximately 40 talented musicians, predominantly youths aged 15 to 35.

The carefully curated repertoire for the evening featured beloved film favourites, including ‘Mission Impossible’, ‘My Favorite Things’, the brass quintet rendition of ‘Soon May the Wellerman Come’, and a soulful performance of ‘I Will Always Love You’ featuring local singer Chien Ng.

Ending the performance on a high note, the group also included a rendition of the iconic tunes from ‘The Greatest Showman’.

By showcasing film music that is universally cherished, the organisers also aimed to attract individuals who may not have had previous exposure to brass bands and orchestras.

“As we aim to expand our musical family, this performance will serve as a platform to recruit new members who share our passion for music platform to recruit new members who share our passion for music,” said the press release.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Borneo Post (@theborneopost)