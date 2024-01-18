Old workers’ quarters at Jln Sibu-Selangau destroyed in evening fire

SIBU (Jan 18): An old wooden workers’ quarters at mile 36, Jalan Sibu-Selangau was completely destroyed in a fire this evening.

According to Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Zone 4 chief Andy Alie, the building was used to house old vehicles and machinery.

He said the distress call was received at 5.35pm and firefighters from Selangau station were deployed to the scene, some 36km away.

“Arriving at the location, it was found out that the fire had completely razed the old workers’ quarters.

“There was no injury or casualty reported,” he said, adding only one person had stayed there.

Andy said the fire was brought under control at 6.25pm, and the operation ended at 7.35pm.