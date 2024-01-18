MMEA’s OPV1 ship starts inaugural patrol in Sarawak

KUCHING (Jan 18): Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency’s (MMEA) First Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV1) has officially commenced its maiden operations with surveillance activities in the waters of Sarawak.

Home Ministry secretary-general Datuk Ruji Ubi said the 83-metre long and 13.7-metre wide vessel which was handed over to MMEA on January 2, was constructed using the Damen 1800 ship design and is capable of operating at sea for up to 21 days without the need for resupply.

He said the vessel’s capability of reaching speeds of up to 21 knots as well as to operate in Force 7 conditions offshore would enable the coast guard to monitor environmental pollution while keeping an eye out for illegal activities such as smuggling, piracy and trafficking in Malaysian waters, particularly in the South China Sea especially near Sarawak’s Beting Patinggi Ali and Raja Jarom Luconia Shoals.

“The presence of the OPV1 vessel will strengthen the security operation in the Malaysian Maritime Zone (ZMM), particularly within the South China Sea region – an area crucial for economic activities and the transit of commercial vessels linking the southern and northern parts of the sea.

“This OPV 1 actually has already started operating and was around the west coast of peninsular Malaysia. It is purposely built to guard our waters territorial in the South China Sea area and this OPV1 is based in Kuching.

“With this OPV1, the coast guard will be able to monitor the water near Sarawak and in Sabah in general,” he told reporters when met during his official visit to the OPV1 vessel here today.

Ruji added that OPV1 was the fifth maritime’s vessel operated along the Malaysia waters in the South China Sea area near Sarawak and Sabah.

“Now OPV1, which is a Malaysian Maritime vessel built entirely in this country with local expertise, is already in the waters of Sarawak and is ready to carry out operations even though it has not yet been named and officially commissioned.

“This is Maritime Malaysia’s fifth OPV operating so far, apart from KM Arau, KM Pekan, KM Langkawi and KM Bangi,” he said.

On plans to add aircraft assets, Ruji said works to procure four helicopters and one fixed-wing aircraft are already in the pipeline as the allocation of RM600 million had been approved.

According to him, the four helicopters will be stationed at the first Malaysian Maritime Air Base in the region, which is at the Sandakan Maritime Air Operations Center in Sabah.

“We expect the helicopters to be acquired within 24 to 36 months and it will strengthen air operations in Sabah and Sarawak because now Maritime Malaysia only has one air operations centre in Subang, Selangor

“The procurement of Maritime Malaysia’s aircraft carrier is still in planning, but we believe this will strengthen our operations, particularly in the South China Sea waters near Sabah and Sarawak,” he said.

Earlier, Ruji flew from Kuching International Airport (KIA) via Malaysian Maritime AW139 helicopter and landed on board the OPV1 to participate in the vessel’s maiden voyage.

Also present were the Director General of Maritime Malaysia, Maritime Admiral Datuk Hamid Mohd Amin and Home Ministry’s deputy secretary general (Management) Dr Abdul Gapar Abu Bakar.