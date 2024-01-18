Pickup driver seriously injured in crash with lorry near Puspakom Sri Aman

KUCHING (Jan 18): A 30-year-old man was seriously injured after the pickup truck he was driving was involved in a crash with a lorry near Puspakom Sri Aman at Jalan Sri Aman-Serian around 12.10pm today.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department said the pickup’s 29-year-old female passenger was also injured.

However, she managed to exit the crushed vehicle, which landed in an earth drain, prior to the arrival of rescuers.

“The male driver, who was pinned in the vehicle, was successfully extricated from the damaged vehicle by rescuers,” said the statement.

A waiting ambulance then brought the pickup truck driver and passenger to Sri Aman Hospital for medical treatment.

The accident did not leave the 50-year-old lorry driver and his 44-year-old attendant with any physical injuries.

At the scene were firefighters from the Sri Aman fire station, who ensured the road was safe for other traffic users before wrapping up the operation.