Report: Bomb threat at Kuala Terengganu court complex

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 18): The Kuala Terengganu court complex in Terengganu was vacated earlier today after police received a bomb threat, Sinar Harian reported this afternoon.

Kuala Terengganu district deputy police chief Superintendent Wan Mohd Zaki Wan Ismail told the news outlet that a call was received at 7.20am about a mystery package left in front of the court complex gate.

He said officers from the Criminal Investigation Division and the Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) in Kuala Terengganu rushed to the scene immediately after the call.

“Police also conducted an inspection at the court complex. No other threats were found in the area,” he was quoted as saying.

According to the newspaper, Wan Mohd Zaki did not provide further information about the package contents.

Citing unnamed sources, Sinar Harian reported that the BDU found a piece of paper with the words “the first warning” that was wrapped together with the mystery package in front of the court complex gate.

Further examination revealed a torchlight inside the wrapping, which was subsequently disposed of by the BDU.

Sinar Harian reported that some areas of the court complex were off limits to the public until 12.45pm. – Malay Mail