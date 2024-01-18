Sabah creates two new development committees

KOTA KINABALU: The Rural Development Ministry has created two new committees to ensure development programmes are implemented effectively and efficiently in 2024.

Its minister, Datuk Jahid Jahim, said that the first one is the Development Programme Steering Committee which he would chair personally.

The second is the Development Programme Monitoring Committee chaired by the ministry’s permanent secretary.

Jahid also emphasised the importance of swift and ease in real-time data accessibility.

“I emphasise this because we are moving towards technology advancement and the 4.0 Industrial Revolution, the strengthening of data management is very important for us to recognise, observe and search for the latest information as well as establish data management culture in implementing programmes, policies and projects in this ministry,” he said when giving his address at the ministry on Thursday.

He reminded that the ministry can assist the government in decision and policy making.

“Hence, I hope all entrusted with the responsibility to ensure the Sabah Village Profile Application system (SAPKS) and development dashboard are always updated from time to time,” he said.

Jahid also said that with the existing team’s strength, he felt confident that challenges facing the state currently could be overcome, and that they can ensure the rural development agenda will continue being implemented.

“We have accurate and constantly updated data so that it becomes a reference for the government,” he said.

“Hence, in giving service to the people, we must ensure improvements in the system, rules, work process and production so that it benefits the people,” he said.

In his speech, Jahid also announced the name of the hall as Dewan Rafflesia, a name derived from the biggest flower in the world which has unique characteristics.

“Rafflesia is not just attractive but possesses high value in terms of ecological perspective and its importance in looking after the environment,” he said.

At the same time, Jahid also informed that the ministry had achieved its objective to help improve the welfare of rural folks, and bringing an end to hardcore poverty.

He attributed the close relationship between the ministry’s staff and stakeholders to the achievement last year.

He also said that as of 31 December last year, 1,023 units of Sabah Maju Jaya Rumah Mesra programmes (RMSMJ)were completed from the 1,500 quota.

At the same time, under the RMSMJ programme in 2023, the ministry has channeled an allocation for 312 units of RMSMJ, which were distributed to 11 districts.