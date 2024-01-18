Sabah to hold four major festive events next month

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 18): Sabah will hold four major festive events during the Year of the Dragon Chinese New Year celebrations next month.

They are the 2024 Year of the Dragon Chinese New Year Carnival, Lido Year of the Dragon Chinese New Year Bazaar, Sabah State Government’s 2024 Chinese New Year Open House, and FCAS’s 2024 Year of the Dragon Chinese New Year Gathering.

Federation of Chinese Associations Sabah (FCAS) President Tan Sri T.C Goh said the federation decided to co-host and participate in the four events.

He said the State Government’s Chinese New Year Open House, to be facilitated by FCAS, will be held on the first day of the Lunar New Year. The event will be officiated by Sabah State Governor Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, with special guests including Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Mohd Noor.

Goh urged the Chinese community and people from all walks of life to actively participate and support these four major Chinese New Year celebrations and events, to foster closer rapport during the festive season.

He explained that due to a matter of urgency and necessity, he had to invoke Article 7.15 of the FCAS constitution to convene the emergency joint committee meeting, both online and offline, at FCAS conference hall at Karamunsing Complex here from 2.30pm to 4pm yesterday. The meeting unanimously approved the resolutions for the 2024 Chinese New Year events.

Also in attendance were FCAS Deputy President Datuk Susan Wong Siew Guen, Vice Presidents Datuk Chua Soon Ping, Kapitan Fung Chun Fatt, Kapitan Lim Vun Chan, Ng Young Wah, and Chang Jeng Yung (cum Youth Chief), Women Chief Shirley Wong, secretary-general Datuk Yong Soo Pin, and treasurer-general Chen Ee Sheng, among others.

Goh also is also President of The Federation of Sabah and Labuan Hokkien Associations (FSLHA) explained that of the four Chinese New Year events, FCAS will be assisting the state government in preparing for the New Year Open House on the first day of the Lunar New Year, and to co-host the other two events with the Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) i.e. the 2024 Year of the Dragon Chinese New Year Carnival and the 2024 Year of the Dragon Chinese New Year Bazaar at Lido Square.

FCAS will be hosting its 2024 Year of the Dragon Chinese New Year Gathering, on its own.

He was also glad to note that the ongoing preparations for the various events are progressing well and smoothly.

The opening ceremony for 2024 Year of the Dragon Chinese New Year Carnival will be held on February 3 at Dataran Deasoka, Gaya Street, Kota Kinabalu; Lido Year of the Dragon Chinese New Year BazaarFebruary 4 to 8 at Lido Square, Kota Kinabalu; Sabah State Government’s 2024 Chinese New Year Open House February 10 at Sabah International Convention Centre, Kota Kinabalu: FCAS 2024 Year of the Dragon Chinese New Year Gathering February 14 at Hakka Hall Grand Ballroom, Likas, Kota Kinabalu.