Sarawak Skills aspires to help state govt produce 30 pct of skilled workforce by 2030

KUCHING (Jan 18): Sarawak Skills Development Centre is supporting the state government’s goal of producing 30 per cent of skilled workforce by 2030.

The institution’s executive director Hallman Sabri said it was crucial to align the centre’s efforts with the broader agenda of the state to achieve its development goals.

“Sarawak’s development goals are intricately tied to the vibrancy of its skilled workforce and the dynamics of its industries. By working in harmony, we contribute to the realisation of Sarawak’s vision for a progressive, sustainable and inclusive future,” said Hallman during an appreciation luncheon with stakeholders at a hotel here yesterday.

He added the centre will continue to work closely with the Sarawak government, particularly the Education, Innovation and Talent Development Ministry, to adopt a multipronged approach to talent development.

“Our modus operandi in talent development has been effective through our tripartite collaboration that involves working closely with the industries, state government and the federal government.”

He pointed out the institution has embedded industry revolution 4.0 and green energy technologies in its technical curricula that is in line with the state’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy.

“Sarawak Skills is now an approved training provider for Recognition of Prior Achievement (APA) or formerly known as Accreditation of Prior Achievement,” said Hallman, pointing out the recognition is given to individuals who demonstrate skills outlined in the National Occupational Skills Standards (NOSS).

As the centre is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Hallman said they will be sending 10 trainers to China to undergo training on hydrogen supply chain skills, as well as expanding their operations overseas as one of the leading skills training institutions in the country.

Also taking place during the luncheon was the exchange of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between the centre and Mindsights Sdn Bhd; Labtech International and WFM Tabaruk Abadi Sdn Bhd.

Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) documents were also exchanged between the centre and Neuto Energy Sdn Bhd and iTrain ASIA Pte Ltd (Singapore).