Sarikei civil servant out RM17,000 after accused by ‘cop’ of involvement in crime

SARIKEI (Jan 18): A female civil servant here lost RM17,000 after being duped into believing she was being investigated by police.

Acting Sarikei police chief DSP Benedict Faris Jimoy said the woman, in her 30s, lodged a report of the scam at the Central Police Station here Wednesday night.

“The victim in her report said she received a phone call from an individual who claimed to be a policeman from Peninsular Malaysia.

“The caller said that she was being investigated for illegal delivery of goods, but that she could make a payment to settle the case,” he said in a statement.

Benedict said the victim proceeded to make several bank transfers to an account number provided by the caller, and only informed her husband after completing the transactions.

“The victim’s husband immediately told her she had been scammed and told her to report the matter to the police,” he added.

The case, he said, is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.