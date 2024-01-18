Suksar: Southern Zone move ahead of Northern Zone to top medal tally

SIBU (Jan 17): Competition in the Sarawak Games (Suksar) intensified on the third day of action which saw Southern Zone move ahead of previous day leader Northern Zone after accumulating 58 gold medals after three days of competition, here today.

Southern Zone represented by athletes from Kuching, Samarahan and Serian are at the top of the leaderboard with 58 gold, 33 silver and 31 bronze medals followed by Northern Zone featuring athletes from Miri, Limbang and Bintulu with 42 gold medals.

Gold medals won by Southern Zone today came from boxing, wushu, pencak silat, judo, weightlifting, futsal and cycling.

Northern Zone who had started the Suksar on a high by taking the lead on the first two days of competition, won 20 gold medals today for a tally of 42 gold, 48 silver and 52 bronze medals.

Central Zone represented by athletes from Sibu, Mukah and Kapit are in third place with 40 gold, 43 silver and 52 bronze while the Western Zone represented by Betong, Sri Aman and Sarikei are fourth with seven gold, 20 silver and 40 bronze medals.

Suksar which draws down its curtains tomorrow will serve as a base to prepare for the Sukma 2024 which will be hosted by Sarawak from Aug 17 to 24. – Bernama