Tatau primary school inundated by flood following continuous rain

TATAU (Jan 18): Pupils of SK Kuala Muput here had to forego classes today after their school was inundated by flood following continuous rain.

Tatau Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Jankey Jikat said the flood water had reached the interior of the teachers’ and staff quarters.

At the same time, he said all nearby residents had also been asked to move to a temporary evacuation centre at Rumah Stephen.

He said personnel from various agencies led by him together with Tatau Education deputy officer Tero Bayel, and Tatau District Office carried out inspection and monitoring at the school between 9am and 3.45pm today.