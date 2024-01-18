Tebedu rep: New RM7.8 mln agriculture road to connect Kpg Kujang Sain-Kpg Daha Kisau

TEBEDU (Jan 18): A new three-kilometre agriculture road will be built from Kampung Kujang Sain to Kampung Daha Kisau, said Tebedu assemblyman Dr Simon Sinang Bada.

He was cited in a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report as saying the project, costing RM7.8 million, will be constructed under the Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency (GKCDA).

“The construction of agricultural roads is the main focus of my service centre. This is to ensure that the idle lands can be cultivated for crops such as oil palm, coffee, pineapple, pepper and other cash crops.

“This will be able to improve the socio-economy and standard of living of the rural population,” he said when visiting the project site in Kampung Kujang Sain yesterday.

Dr Sinang also expressed his appreciation to the state government under the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for approving additional allocations through GKCDA for each constituency from 2024 to 2030.

GKCDA covers the constituencies of Tanjong Datu, Opar, Tasik Biru, Serembu, Mambong, Tarat, Tebedu, Bukit Semuja, Kedup and part of Balai Ringin.