Tengku Hassanal goes on renewable energy field trip in Kuching

KUCHING (Jan 18): Pahang Regent Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Ibni Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah gained insights on the hydrogen-based economy pioneered by the state during a visit to the Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) Tower here today.

According to the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas), Tengku Hassanal was received by key figures including Deputy Minister of Energy and Environment Datuk Dr Hazland Abang Hipni, Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, and SEDC general manager Datu Abdul Hadi Abdul Kadir.

“During this visit, the Regent was briefed by Datu Abdul Hadi on Sarawak’s hydrogen road map and initiative – emphasising the importance of collaborative efforts,” said Ukas in a statement.

The Regent later visited the Algae Nursery Site at Resintech SEDC in Demak Laut industrial park, where he was greeted by SEDC Energy chief executive officer Robert Hardin, and head of Petronas Group Research and Technology’s Advanced Expertise Common Centre Adam Nasir Nawi.

Adam gave Tengku Hassanal a briefing on the centre that operates commercial production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from microalgae – the ‘new energy’ ecosystem within Sarawak.

Tengku Hassanal then proceeded to Petros Darul Hana fuel depot where he met up with Dr Hazland, Dr Abdul Rahman and Robert.

The Regent was briefed on SEDC-Petroleum Sarawak Berhad partnerships in paving the way for the development of hydrogen economy in Malaysia.