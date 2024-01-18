Tengku Hassanal visits Resintech Algae Nursery Site in Demak Laut

KUCHING (Jan 18): Pahang Regent Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah visited the Resintech Algae Nursery Site in Demak Laut Industrial Park here today.

The Prince arrived at the site at 10.30am and was greeted by the Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) Energy chief executive officer Robert Hardin, and head of Petronas Group Research and Technology’s Advanced Expertise Common Centre Adam Nasir Nawi, according to a press release.

Adam gave Tengku Hassanal a briefing on the operation of the centre which will commercialise Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) for Sarawak based on algae or moss.

Among those present were Deputy Minister for Utilities and Telecommunications Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, and Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability Datuk Dr Hazland Abang Hipni.