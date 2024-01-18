Upgraded Dayak Market at Penrissen Army Camp now open

KUCHING (Jan 18): The renovated Dayak Market at the Penrissen Army Camp here has been officially declared open today by Eastern Field commander Lt Gen Datuk Mohd Sofi Md Lepi.

He said the market had undergone comprehensive upgrading works, which included replacement of the market building’s entire structure and building of new toilets.

“Besides that, enhancements to the garbage facility, road upgrades, the establishment of a parking area, and the landscaping around the building were implemented.

He said works commenced on August 24 last year and reached completion on December 15 at a total cost of RM922,527.

Mohd Sofi also said the revamped market now boasts 68 stalls and can comfortably accommodate nearly 300 visitors concurrently.

Among the diverse traders at the market are family members of military personnel and civilians residing outside the Penrissen Camp area.

“This initiative to upgrade the Dayak Market aligns with my commitment to enhance the quality of life for Eastern Field Army Command citizens.

“It is also to foster a stronger connection between the public and the Malaysian Armed Forces,” he said, adding it also provides comfort to visitors and traders.

The event drew a crowd of 400 visitors, comprising military personnel and families from the Kuching zone.

The market opens from 6.30am to 11am daily.