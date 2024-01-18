With rain expect to last until tomorrow, APM warns S’wakians in low-lying areas to brace for floods

KUCHING (Jan 18): The Civil Defence Force (APM) has advised residents living in low-lying areas in Sarawak to remain vigilant, especially in the event of flash floods.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department has forecast that rain is expected to continue until tomorrow in Kuching, Serian, Kota Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, and Mukah.

In Kuching, APM recorded an increase in water levels at flood prone areas such as Kampung Tabuan Dayak and areas surrounding the Sarawak General Hospital.

However, other flood prone areas such as Tanah Putih Clinic, Padang Merdeka, and Kampung Sinar Budi Baru in Batu Kawa had normal or decreasing water levels.

It was also reported that certain parts of Kampung Sikok in Padawan had been inundated by a flash flood with the water level between 20cm and 30cm.

Roads leading in and out of the village, however, are still passable to vehicles.

Report flash floods to APM by calling 082-252940, 082-252941, or 999.