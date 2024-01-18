Woman among 7 arrested in Miri for contraband booze, ciggies

MIRI (Jan 18): Police arrested seven individuals, one of whom is a woman, here on Monday and seized various types of contraband.

In a statement, Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the raiding team involved personnel from Bukit Aman’s Internal Security and Public Order Department’s Wildlife Crime Bureau and Bintulu Region 5 Marine Police.

He said the suspects were rounded up during a raid on a premises around 3pm.

“Upon checking the premises, the team found various types of alcoholic beverages and cigarettes, believed to be contraband.

“The suspects were subsequently apprehended and taken to Miri Central police station for further investigation,” he said.

Alexson added the police are investigating the case under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967 and Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.