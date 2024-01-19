21-year-old Meradong youth can now further education after finally getting citizenship

SIBU (Jan 19): Shirley Ling Jing Shu, 21, from Meradong can now pursue her education at tertiary level after finally being granted Malaysian citizenship.

Her father Ling Chin Chuan said he had tried for years to help her apply for citizenship to no avail.

When there was still no news from the National Registration Department (JPN) after she received her Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2022 results, Chin Chuan decided to approach the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Sarikei service centre.

Sarikei MP Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii, who is Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, helped to forward Shirley’s application to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

He also frequently followed up on its status.

“Thanks to his assistance, Shirley’s citizenship was approved in September and she went to the JPN Meradong branch to collect her MyKad upon its arrival on Jan 15,” Chin Chuan said in a statement.

He expressed his gratitude to Huang for the immense help to get Shirley her MyKad.

“With the MyKad, my daughter can now pursue her dream to further her education at a higher level,” he added.