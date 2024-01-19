Abd Karim: ‘Sarawak Folktales for All’ books to be distributed to schools throughout state

KUCHING (Jan 19): More than 2,000 sets of books from the first ‘Sarawak Folktales for All’ series are set to be distributed to 1,254 schools including 223 Chinese primary schools throughout the state.

The series, targeting junior readers aged five to 10 years old, features tales from five ethnic groups namely the Iban, Bidayuh, Melanau, Chinese and Punan.

“With this, our children will be able to understand our culture more intimately, and stories of cultural significance like these will enable them to comprehend the cultural nuances as they grow.

“We will also be distributing them to 211 libraries in Sarawak, ensuring that every educational institution and library has access to these cultural treasures,” said Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He was speaking at a press conference in conjunction with the book’ handover ceremony to his ministry at Bangunan Baitulmakmur in Petra Jaya here today.

According to Abdul Karim, the publication of a captivating collection of Sarawak folktales has been made possible through the Dana Mudahcara Warisan, Seni dan Budaya (Facilitation Fund for Heritage, Arts, and Culture).

“I am pleased to officially announce the allocation of an annual budget amounting to RM10 million, which was also endorsed by the cabinet yesterday for our ministry, dedicated to the Dana Mudahcara Warisan, Seni dan Budaya.

“This Dana Mudahcara is not only intended to support associations and organisations involved in arts, culture, and heritage in organising activities and programs, but it will also play a pivotal role in fostering the growth of Sarawak’s creative industry as well as in performing arts,” he said.

The folktales in the ‘Sarawak Folktales for All’ collection are available in three languages – English, Malay, and Chinese.

From the Iban community, the tale of Kumang and the Ungrateful Python unfolds, giving rise to the well-known saying ‘Baka Kumang Nupi Sawa’ among the Iban community.

The Bidayuh community contributes the heartwarming folktale of the Widow and the Colorful Clothed frog, emphasising the importance of helping one another and respecting animals.

The Malay folktale reveals the mystical beliefs surrounding the consumption of Ikan Patin among Sarawak Malay, while the Punan community’s tale of Modi and the Magic Stone instils a deep respect for the natural world and the value of keeping promises.

Meanwhile, the Chinese folktale, set in Pulau Datuk Kong, reinforces the importance of respect for all living beings.

“In our commitment to heritage preservation, we are pleased to announce that Pulau Datuk Kong is in the process of being gazetted as a heritage site under the Sarawak Heritage Ordinance 2019.

“This island, nestled in the middle of Batang Kemena, will be protected and promoted as a heritage tourism destination,” said Abdul Karim.

Furthermore, Abdul Karim announced the ongoing efforts to preserve such cultural heritage.

“As we continue our efforts in safeguarding Sarawak’s heritage, our ministry is committed to publishing folktales of all 34 different ethnic groups in Sarawak.

“We are also working closely with Majlis Adat Istiadat, Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka in the preservation of heritage through publication and research.

“These incredible folktales are not meant to be confined to printed formats. In our pursuit of promoting the Creative Industry, we aspire to transform these stories into performing arts and animations.

“Additionally, we envision some of these folktales being adapted into computer games, bridging tradition with modern forms of storytelling,” he added.

Also present were Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Snowdan Lawan, the ministry’s principal assistant secretary Dr Elena Chai as well as representatives from Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka Sarawak Branch, Department of Education Sarawak, Council for Native Customs and Traditions Sarawak and Sarawak State Library.