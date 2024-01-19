AirAsia to begin daily flights between Jakarta and Kuching from Feb 8

KUCHING (Jan 19): AirAsia will begin daily flights between Jakarta and Kuching beginning Feb 8.

Currently the airline flies the route three times a week.

A press release issued in Jakarta today said seats are now available for booking for immediate travel from 689,000 rupiah all-in for one-way flights departing Jakarta and RM149 from Kuching.

Bookings can be made via the AirAsia Superapp or airasia.com.

The route, operated by AirAsia Indonesia, was launched on June 15, 2023.

Since then, it has been a popular choice amongst travellers from both cities, either for Indonesians to explore the wonders of Kuching’s natural beauty and rich heritage, or for Sarawakians to indulge in shopping and a culinary experience in Jakarta.

The route has also been successful in bringing the two regions closer together and opening doors to limitless opportunities for tourism, trade, and mutual growth.

“The increase in flight frequency comes at the right time and marks a significant milestone in the tourism industry recovery for both countries,” said the statement.

“With the added frequency, AirAsia will be able to offer more convenient travel options at affordable fares, enabling people to travel between Jakarta and Kuching with ease and affordability, be it for leisure or business.”

The statement added connecting Kuching and Jakarta is a precursor to wider connectivity from Sarawak to other parts of Indonesia, especially with the establishment of the country’s new administrative capital Nusantara in East Kalimantan.