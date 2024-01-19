Awang Tengah receives courtesy call from Kuwait petroleum firm delegation

KUCHING (Jan 19): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan received a courtesy call from Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC) at his office in Wisma Sumber Alam here yesterday.

According to a news release, the KUFPEC delegation was led by its country manager Mohamad Al-Sabti.

Awang Tengah, who is International Trade, Industry and Investment Minister, chaired the meeting which was held to discuss investment opportunities between Sarawak and KUFPEC in oil and gas.

Also present were Deputy International Trade, Industry and Investment Minister Datuk Dr Malcolm Mussen Lamoh and representatives from Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros), Sarawak Energy Berhad and InvestSarawak.