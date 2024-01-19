Friday, January 19
Awang Tengah receives courtesy call from Kuwait petroleum firm delegation

By Marilyn Ten on Sarawak
Al-Sabti (third left) presents Awang Tengah (centre) with a souvenir while Malcolm (third right) and others look on.

KUCHING (Jan 19): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan received a courtesy call from Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC) at his office in Wisma Sumber Alam here yesterday.

According to a news release, the KUFPEC delegation was led by its country manager Mohamad Al-Sabti.

Awang Tengah, who is International Trade, Industry and Investment Minister, chaired the meeting which was held to discuss investment opportunities between Sarawak and KUFPEC in oil and gas.

Also present were Deputy International Trade, Industry and Investment Minister Datuk Dr Malcolm Mussen Lamoh and representatives from Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros), Sarawak Energy Berhad and InvestSarawak.

