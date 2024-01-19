Bomba’s K9 unit finds body of missing Serian man by riverbank

KUCHING (Jan 19): The Fire and Rescue Department’s (Bomba) K9 unit discovered the body of a missing 56-year-old Serian man around 9.50am today.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said Domenick David was found approximately 4km from his residence in Kampung Lanchang.

He was reported to have left his house yesterday morning to go to his durian farm near the village and never returned.

“Concerned for his safety, the family of the deceased reported him missing to the police yesterday evening.

“Subsequently, a search and rescue operation was initiated this morning in the surrounding area,” said the statement.

At the scene were ten firefighters from the Serian fire station together with their K9 unit and several villagers.

The search was conducted in two groups, covering areas and riverbanks known to be frequented by Domenick.

Bomba said the K9 unit found the body under a clump of bamboo next to the river.

Medical personnel later declared Domenick had died at the scene.

His body was then handed over to the police for transportation to Serian Hospital for further action.