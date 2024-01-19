December 2023 supplementary electoral roll open for review till Feb 17

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 19): The December 2023 supplementary electoral roll (DPT BLN12/2023), verified and gazetted today, is now open for review for 30 days till Feb 17.

Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said the roll contained the names of 38,285 Malaysians aged 18 and above from Dec 1 to 31 who were registered automatically as new voters, adding that there were also 6,139 registered voters who switched constituencies and 2,671 voters who changed status or category.

“The EC urges Malaysians aged 18 and above in the period of Dec 1 to 31, 2023 and any voter who requested a change in constituency or status to check their names in the electoral roll. The EC has prepared five ways to do so, the EC portal https://www.spr.gov.my or https://mysprsemak.spr.gov.my; the official state election offices’ website http://ppn.spr.gov.my; the online app https://myspr.spr.gov.my; the MySPR Semak app and the Voter Registration Review Hotline at 03-8892 7218.

“Should their names not be listed, they can file a demand by filled up Form C online at https://myspr.spr.gov.my or show up at any state election office,” he said in a statement today, adding that registered voters in any particular constituency who reviewed the roll and wished to object to any additional voter who changed into their constituency can file an objection by filling in Form D online at https://myspr.spr.gov.my or show up at any state election office.

Forms C and D can also be downloaded from the following link http://ppn.spr.gov.my and be submitted to the relevant state election director, with a fee payable during office hours throughout the review period. – Bernama