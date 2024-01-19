Digital certification for Muslim marriage, divorce

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 19): Sabah will be the first state in the country to introduce the digital certification for marriage, divorce and ruju for Muslim couples who wed in the state.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, Datuk Dr Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif said the initiative is to make it easier for the Muslim community to handle familial affairs such as marriage and so on.

He also said that security features that are guaranteed will curb the incidents of defrauding the marriage, divorce and ruju certificates.

He said this at the signing of the Memorandum of Service Agreement for Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) on Friday between Sabah State Islamic Council (MUIS), Sabah Islamic Affairs Department (JHEAINS) and POS Digicert Sdn Bhd. The event was held at the Promenade Hotel.

“We are among the first ones to introduce this method and of course, it will help families to carry out familial affairs and it is safe for use. This is among the matters urged by the Chief Minister (Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor) towards empowering the digital government in Sabah,” he said.