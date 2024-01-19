Fatimah aims for 99 pct of S’wak kids to have access to early education this year

KUCHING (Jan 19): Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah aims for 99 per cent of Sarawak children to have access to early childhood education this year.

Thus, she said, the Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development (KPWK) is collaborating with SeDidik Sdn Bhd, Sarawak Education Department (JPNS), Community Development Department (Kemas), National Unity and Integration Department and Association for Kindergarten Operators (AKO) to achieve this goal.

The Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister stated this in a press conference today after chairing the Sarawak Children’s Early Education Development Council (MPAKS) meeting.

“98.71 per cent of our children who were in Primary 1 last year have received early childhood education from preschools (kindergartens and childcare centres).

“We want to improve further from 98.71 per cent to 99 per cent in 2024,” she said.

The ministry also intends to be inclusive to all children, including those with disabilities.

In this respect, KPWK plans to collaborate with the One-Stop Early Intervention Centre (OSEIC) to equip teachers, caretakers and parents with sufficient knowledge on managing children with special needs or disabilities.

Emphasising on the quality of educators, Fatimah said by 2025 all SeDidik teachers will have a diploma in early childhood education.

In support of KPWK’s mission, she said the state government has approved an Annual Special Grant (GTK) of RM14 million, which will be used for healthy and balanced nutrition, fun learning, digitalisation of childcare and guidance, experiential learning, professional development programme for educators and caregivers, and programmes involving parents.

KPWK also aims to subsidise the fees for early childhood education and childcare this year.