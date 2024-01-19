Flood: 283 people from three Debak villages evacuated

KUCHING (Jan 19): A total of 283 people from 78 families from three villages in Debak have been evacuated to two flood relief centres since 1.30am this morning.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), the three affected villages are Kampung Lalang, Kampung Bungey, and Kampung Babu.

The first relief centre in the district was opened at 1.30am this morning at Dewan Millenia which is currently sheltering 141 villagers from 39 families.

Due to the increasing number of villagers being displaced by the flash flood, a second relief centre at Dewan Perpaduan was opened at 12pm and is currently sheltering 142 villagers from 39 families.

Late last night, all three villages were inundated by flood due to continuous torrential rain.

This morning, the flood water level in the three villages was still rising despite it being low tide in the Debak river.

In Kuching, a relief centre to shelter families whose house was destroyed by a recent fire in Kampung Bintawa Hilir has been officially closed at 5pm.

The relief centre which was opened on Jan 5 provided shelter for 38 villagers from 12 families.