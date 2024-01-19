Flooding at Sarikei road recedes, now passable

SIBU (Jan 19): The water level at Jalan Bayong Ulu, Sarikei has receded the road is now passable.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre said during a patrol at 6.30am today, the main road was inundated and vehicles could not use it.

“During the regular patrol carried out at 9.55am this morning, it was found that the water had receded completely and the main road was passable,” said the department.

In Daro, the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) said the public had reported a road was cut off due to flooding.

APM Daro personnel went to the location and found the main road leading to the plantation in Kampung Tebaang was flooded.

The inundated portion stretched 2km with the water level as high as 47cm, causing the road to be cut off.

“Folks at the plantation must always be careful during the flood season and immediately report case of any emergency or requiring assistance,” said APM.