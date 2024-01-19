Foreign drug trafficking suspect arrested in Batu Niah

MIRI (Jan 19): Narcotics police arrested a 39-year-old foreigner on Wednesday (Jan 17) on suspicion of drug trafficking during a raid in Batu Niah.

In a statement, Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said during the raid, police discovered drugs in a rented room.

“On Jan 17, a team of police from the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department raided a rented room in Batu Niah.

“Upon checking, the police found a plastic container, which contained 14 small transparent plastic packets.

“Inside each of the packets was a crystalline substance suspected to be syabu weighing 800 grammes,” he said.

Alexson said the seized drugs were estimated to be worth RM26,400.

“The suspect was subsequently apprehended,” he said.

He added police are investigating the case under Section 39B of the Panel Code for drug trafficking.

The Section provides for the death penalty or life imprisonment and at least 15 strokes of the rotan upon conviction.