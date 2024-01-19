Hope Place Kuching supports man suffering from traumatic brain injury

KUCHING (Jan 19): Hope Place responded to a distress call from a needy family whose breadwinner has been bedridden due to traumatic brain injury (TBI).

According to a press release, David Sidi, 44, has been suffering from TBI since November 2022 following a traffic motorcycle accident that left him bedridden and unconscious for over a year.

“A distressed lady contacted Hope Place Kuching recently, requesting urgent help for her family residing at Kampung Batu Gong.

“Burie, 34, who is caring for her bedridden husband and three school-age children, has nowhere to turn, and with expenses also increasing, she is at wits’ end.

“Her husband suffering from TBI has been using a suction machine and tube-feeding at home,” said Hope Place in the statement.

The non-governmental organisation (NGO) said David used to be an excavator who earned decent income for his family of five. Now, the family has to depend on the social welfare’s monthly assistance of RM500 and Social Security Organisation (Socso)’s help after the tragic accident.

“Burie is having financial difficulties since she has two kids attending primary and secondary schools, and the youngest who will start kindergarten soon. Her elderly mother also contributes by planting some vegetables at their place for extra income,” added the NGO.

Burie said that her husband’s frequent episodes of epilepsy had weakened his body, especially his legs.

Hope Place is supporting David, who needs to consume special milk supplements every three hours, with the needed milk supplements and also adult diapers.

The NGO is also supporting the two children by providing them school supplies and helping pay the school bus fees.

Individuals can donate directly to Hope Place’s Maybank account at 511289001160 or visit its Facebook page for the S Pay Global QR code.

For more information, call Hope Place on 082-505987.