Kapit DO issues advisory on safety in view of rainy season

KAPIT (Jan 19): Kapit district officer Cerisologo Sabut has reminded the people here to be alert during the current rainy season.

The Kapit District Disaster Management Committee chairman said the main concern is safety as past experiences have shown that excessive rain had caused soil erosion, landslide, mudflow, fallen trees across the roads, road surface collapse, inundated low-lying areas due to rapid rising of water level, turbulent rivers carrying wood debris and other incidents.

He advised those living across the Rajang River on the opposite side of Kapit in Nanga Merit, Nanga Tulie, Kampung Serian, Sungai Seranau, Sungai Goh, Sungai Menuan, Sungai Berawai, Sungai Ibau and Sungai Melipis who use river as their mode of transport to exercise care and take precautionary measures like wearing life jacket throughout their journey for their safety, besides ensuring their boats and engines are in good condition.

He pointed out areas that are prone to flash floods in the district are Nanga Merit, Nanga Baleh, Sungai Kapit, Kampung Baru/Kampung Muhibbah Bletih, Rumah Champok, Sungai Sesibau and Sungai Seranau,

Just two days ago on January 17, a landslide occurred at Taman Yong, Selirik, affecting the kitchen of three single-story terraced houses, and a tree fell across Jalan Airport.