Katibas rep hopes projects to renovate, upgrade Nanga Bangkit, Nanga Tekalit clinics start soon

KAPIT (Jan 19): Katibas assemblyman Lidam Assan is hopeful that the projects to renovate and upgrade health clinics at Nanga Bangkit and Nanga Tekalit can start soon.

He said this is in view that both clinics are very old and built from wooden materials.

“Some of the wood structures are already rotten, and the buildings certainly do not meet safety standards.

“We need better and safer clinics to provide efficient health services to the people,” he added.

On another matter, Lidam hoped that the Ministry of Health (MoH) will provide more facilities such as residential quarters, internet access and a river ambulance (possibly a long boat equipped for emergency usage) for the clinics.

He also requested for a solar system to be installed at the Nanga Chemanong Health Clinic and other related facilities to enhance healthcare services in the rural areas just like in urban areas.

Lidam estimated that the cost to upgrade a rural health clinic is about RM400,000.

Last Monday, Deputy Health Minister Dato Lukanisman Awang Sauni when visiting Kapit Hospital informed that this year MoH will improve and upgrade six rural health clinics in the Kapit Division.

He said Sarawak had been allocated RM19 million to upgrade rural health clinics under the Bitara Madani programme, and a total of RM2.7 million will be used to upgrade six health clinics in Kapit Division.

The clinics are at Nanga Ibau, Nanga Tekalit, Long Busang, Nanga Bena, Nanga Merirai and Nanga Bangkit.