Landslide behind longhouse in Pakan, residents advised to be vigilant

SIBU (Jan 19): A landslide has occurred behind Rh Ranchak, Nyalak Ladong in Pakan near here last night.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sibu Zone 4 chief Andy Alie said the 8.24pm incident involved four units of the longhouse and affected 10 residents.

A team of firefighters from Bintangor station were rushed to the scene some 50km away upon receiving a distress call.

“The incident happened at the back of the longhouse.

“The landslide involved an area of 30 meters, affecting four units, numbered 19 to 22,” he said, while advising residents to be vigilant and to contact the authority if there is another incident.