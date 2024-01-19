MoH asked to equip Selangau Health Clinic with mortuary

SIBU (Jan 19): The Ministry of Health (MoH) has been requested to provide a mortuary complete with mortuary freezer at the Selangau Health Clinic.

Selangau MP Edwin Banta said the request was submitted to Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni during the latter’s visit to the clinic recently.

“If these facilities are available, the bodies can be stored in the freezer in the mortuary while waiting for the family to make other arrangements before taking them home,” Edwin said today.

He said a request will also be made to the Welfare Department to build an ‘Anjung Kasih’ (temporary accommodation) at the clinic.

He explained this facility is crucial for families of patients who are financially disadvantaged.

“Anjung Kasih serves as a temporary accommodation for those in need, especially for family members who are unable to afford rooms but have the responsibility to care for the patients,” he said.

On the dialysis centre at the clinic announced by Lukanisman on Monday, Edwin said it would be fully operational by the middle of this year.

“MoH has provided a total of 16 dialysis machines at Selangau Health Clinic. The machines can accommodate two shifts per day,” he said.

During the deputy minister’s visit, Edwin also requested MoH set up an intensive care unit and X-ray facilities at the Selangau Health Clinic.