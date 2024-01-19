Over 1,000 runners expected to join Marian Run in Kuching

KUCHING (Jan 19): Some 1,100 runners have signed up for the Old Marian Association’s (OMA) Marian Run 4.0 tomorrow.

The public event at SMK St Mary, Jalan McDougall will be from 6am until 10am.

“The main activity for the day will be the Marian Run, followed by a Zumba Party session, and a lucky draw,” OMA said in a statement today.

There will be three categories for the run – 1.5km Fun Run, 5km Male/Female Open, and 10km Male/Female Open.

Bishop of the Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei, the Rt Revd Datuk Danald Jute, is scheduled to flag off the 1.5km category, while OMA distinguished members Datin Evelyn Ritikos Jaul and Dr Victoria Jonathan will flag off the 10km and 5km categories respectively.

OMA is a non-profit organisation that initiates activities related to the education and welfare of the Marian community.

“Besides giving back to the community, OMA aims to raise funds for the primary and secondary schools,” said the association.

OMA thanked sponsors Imperial Hotel, Milo, 100 Plus, Moma Water, Munchy, Oasis Garden, Delion, Singapore Chicken Rice, Chicago 7, and Vitagen, as well as individual sponsors.