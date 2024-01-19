PKR Baram to have engagement sessions with federal govt depts, agencies this year

MIRI (Jan 19): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Baram would raise issues and provide feedback during its engagement programmes with federal government departments and agencies to be running throughout this year, said the party’s Sarawak chairman Roland Engan.

The committee members of the branch recently visited Marudi District police headquarters to meet the chief DSP Mohd Ruslan Md Kib and his team, where various matters were discussed.

“Many issues were discussed such as those related to administration, logistics, staffing, and drug abuse,” said Roland, a practising lawyer.

He said they were briefed by heads of different branches of Marudi District police headquarters on the situation in Baram, and exchanged views on necessary improvements in the various areas under its jurisdiction covering the Marudi station, as well as those in Beluru, Long Lama, Mulu and Bario.

Roland said this engagement with Marudi Police was a part of the plan by PKR Baram to engage with other units within the federal civil service this year.