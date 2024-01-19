Rising flood waters force villagers in Debak to evacuate

KUCHING (Jan 19): Rising water levels in three Debak villages in the wee hours today forced 30 villagers to move the flood relief centre at Dewan Millenia.

The centre opened at 1.30am today for the villagers consisting of six families.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee said the 30 flood victims comprised of 11 men, 12 women, four boys, and three girls.

The flood victims are from Kampung Lalang, Kampung Bungey, and Kampung Babu.

As of 2.45am, conditions at the flood relief centre were found to be safe and under control.