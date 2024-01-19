Rungus association president joins KDM

PENAMPANG (Jan 19): The president of the Sabah Rungus Pitas Association (PISAAN), Richard Mazagi, on Friday announced joining the the Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (Parti KDM).

Richard together with some community leaders and his supporters from Bengkoka, Pitas came to the Parti KDM Headquarters, here, to hand in the membership forms, received by the party President, Datuk Peter Anthony.

Peter said, Richard’s entry with his supporters marks the beginning of the Parti KDM’s struggle in the Pitas district, especially the Bengkoka state constituency.

He said, the presence of the Parti KDM in Bengkoka continues the continuity of the party in their mission to help, improve and dignify the people in this state.

“As everyone knows, the Parti KDM was established as a platform to fight for issues that are close to the hearts of the people.

“With Richard leading the Parti KDM in Kudat Division marks the beginning of another team that will lead the party’s struggle,” he said when accepting Richard’s entry with his supporters.

Also present were Deputy President of the Parti KDM who is also Bandau assemblyman Datuk Wetrom Bahanda, Member of the Supreme Council of the Parti KDM Datuk Alimudin Kaida and other party leaders.

Peter, who is also Melalap assemblyman, also hopes that the Pitas Partu KDM especially in Bengkoka, will strengthen the party’s position, especially with the State Election (PRN) expected to take place soon.

He said he is confident that the people in Bengkoka would accept the party’s struggle and that it is not impossible that the area would become the party’s stronghold in the future.

“However, all this will only happen if the leadership of the they work hard and is united,” he added.

Meanwhile, Richard thanked Peter and other Parti KDM leaders for trusting him to lead the party in Pitas.

“I will use all my experience and vow to strengthen the Parti KDM in Pitas, especially Bengkoka.

“I am determined to work hard to spread the cause of the Parti KDM in Bengkoka,” Richard said.

In addition to the President of PISAAN, Richard has also previously been the leader of several parties including Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) and Warisan.