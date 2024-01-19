Sabah, Sarawak Courts performed well last year

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 19): The Sabah and Sarawak Courts had demonstrated commendable performance at all levels in the disposal of cases last year, said Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak, Tan Sri Dato’ Abdul Rahman Sebli.

He said the High Courts of Sabah disposed of 73 percent of the registered civil cases and 55 percent of the criminal cases, while in Sarawak, the High Courts disposed of 74 percent of the registered civil cases and 53 percent of the criminal cases.

Abdul Rahman said as for the registered civil cases in the Sessions Courts of Sabah, 74.67 percent were disposed last year and 80.5 percent of the criminal cases, while for the Sessions Courts in Sarawak, 66 percent of the registered civil cases were disposed of and 87 percent of the criminal cases.

For the Magistrates Courts in Sabah, 80 percent of civil cases and 72 percent of the criminal cases were disposed of, while in Sarawak, 78 percent of the registered civil cases were disposed of and 91 percent of the criminal cases.

The percentage of the disposed cases, he said, include cases carried forward from the previous years.

“In pursuit of continuous improvement, there is a need for us to focus on specific areas for refinement.

“Some of the cases that could not be disposed within the prescribed timelines are due to reasons beyond the court’s control.

“I have examined the reasons behind these delays and I am committed to solve the problems as best as I can with all the powers that I have at my disposal.

“Having said that, I must of course acknowledge that there is always plenty of room for improvement,” he said during the opening of the Sabah and Sarawak Legal Year 2024 at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here on Friday.

Present was Chief Justice of Malaysia Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat.

Abdul Rahman urged all judges and magistrates to be proactive in case managements, in which an efficient and expeditious disposal of cases can be achieved through effective pre-trial case managements.

To the young lawyers, he encouraged them to be fully equipped with their practical legal knowledge, and as the judiciary and the legal profession continue to evolve with the times, each step they take must be done conscientiously and anchored on core principles of justice.

To the judges, judicial commissioners, judicial officers and law practitioners, he reminded them to keep abreast with the latest development of the law.

For the courts, he anticipates more courses to be organised for the Sabah and Sarawak judges, judicial commissioners and officers to serve as a platform to exchange ideas in an interactive environment.

To members of the Bar, he stressed that digilence should be their guiding light and they should strive to maintain professionalism in discharging their duties.

To the judges and court officers, he advised them to administer justice strictly in accordance with the law, free from any interference from any quarters.

“Each of us in our own ways, play important roles in the administration of justice. It is my sincere hope that we continue to collaborate and work together to achieve our common goal of achieving justice.

“Together, we can uphold and strengthen the foundations of justice in our legal system.

“By fostering unity, cooperation, and a shared commitment to uphold the rule of law, we can contribute to a legal system that is fair, transparent, and worthy of public trust and confidence,” he said.

More than 800 from the legal fraternity attended the legal procession at SICC here to mark the opening of the Bornean states’ legal year.