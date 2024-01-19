SDMC: More flood victims in Sarawak tonight

KUCHING (Jan 19): The number of flood victims in two districts in Sarawak increased slightly as of 8pm tonight with 408 people from 132 families placed in three temporary relief centres (PPS) compared to 335 people in the evening.

According to the report of the State Disaster Management Committee secretariat, a total of 353 victims from 105 families took shelter in two PPS in Debak, Betong district which includes 212 victims in Dewan Perpaduan PPS while 141 victims were in Dewan Millenia PPS.

At the same time, a total of 55 victims from 27 families were housed at the Rumah Steven PPS in Tatau, Bintulu, besides 27 victims from eight families who were affected by a storm being evacuated to the Balai Raya Kampung Assyakirin PPS in the same district.

Apart from that, based on the latest reports of floods across the country issued by the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) control centre, the number of flood victims in Johor remains at 65 people from 19 families who are still sheltered in two PPS in Segamat district.

Meanwhile, a survey of the situation at the Telemetry Station of the Irrigation and Drainage Department found that several rivers in Johor, Kedah, Perlis and Terengganu were at a dangerous level as of tonight.

The rivers involved in Johor are Sungai Johor in Kota Tinggi and Sungai Muar in Segamat; Sungai Kedah, Kota Setar, Kedah; Sungai Arau, Perlis and Sungai Terengganu in Hulu Terengganu.

According to Nadma, 17 roads were closed due to floods, damaged bridges and landslides including Jalan Kuala Mentiga – Terapai in Pekan, Pahang; Jalan Bukit Jugra in Kuala Langat, Selangor and Jalan Bukit Kayu Hitam – Bukit Tangga – Sintok in Kubang Pasu, Kedah. – Bernama