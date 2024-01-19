Sibu Bomba steps up monitoring of flood-prone areas

SIBU (Jan 19): The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) has stepped up its monitoring of flood-prone areas here, and is ready to carry out any evacuations in the event that the weather worsens, said its chief Andy Alie.

He added that firefighters are keeping themselves updated with the Malaysian Meteorological Department’s (MetMalaysia) weather forecast.

“So far, we have not received any call for evacuation due to floods,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Andy recently said that as part of preparations to face the northeast monsoon, Bomba has been frequently patrolling various flood-prone areas.

They include Sungai Merah Market, Kampung Bahagia Jaya, Jalan Ding Lik Kwong, Jalan Ling Kai Cheng, Jalan Ulu Sungai Merah, Jalan Khoo Peng Loong express wharf, Simpang Tiga ferry point, Sibu town riverbanks, Jalan Tiong Hua, Jalan Lanang, Jalan Sentosa, and Jalan Kampung Datu.