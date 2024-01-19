Siniawan glows with dragon lantern ahead of CNY celebration

BAU (Jan 19): As the Chinese New Year approaches, the quaint town of Siniawan in Bau district is aglow with the vibrant colours of dragon lantern decorations, setting the stage for the upcoming festivities.

The streets have transformed into a mesmerising tapestry, symbolising luck, prosperity, and the mythical dragon’s power.

Local artisans have poured their creativity into crafting intricate lanterns that now adorn the town’s lanes and alleys.

Inspired by ancient Chinese mythology, the dragon-themed lanterns boast vivid red and gold colours, creating a harmonious blend resonating with the spirit of celebration.

Residents and visitors alike are captivated by the mesmerising spectacle, with each lantern carrying symbolic significance.

According to Siniawan Town Village Development and Security Committee (JKKK) chairman, Kapitan Bong Boon Kah, the committee had suggested creating these decorations for the upcoming Chinese New Year.

“The dragon’s head and tail are made of materials imported from China, and its body is adorned with lanterns.

“The dragon stretches at a length of 298 feet (90.8m),” he told The Borneo Post when met at the town tonight.

The meticulous process of creating the decorations involved a two-week effort by local artisans.

“It took us more than two weeks to create these flower decorations and other lantern decorations, especially the dragon, which involves a complex process as we need to use iron to hang the lanterns on its skeleton.

“Since the night market is held every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, we have to ensure safety as visitors come to enjoy food.

“We have to install the dragon on the roofs with proper safety measures. That’s why it took a bit longer to manage since the beginning of this month,” he said.

The dragon lantern display is part of an annual tradition organised by JKKK Siniawan Town during the festive season, featuring various events such as lantern festivals and cultural celebrations.

“Every year, we organise this under JKKK Siniawan Town. After Chinese New Year, we continue the celebration until the 15th day, Chap Goh Mei, following the lunar calendar. This celebration lasts for 15 days for us,” he added.

The efforts to decorate the town also involve collaboration with external support, said Bong.

“We have taken external labor to assist because the height is a challenge. We even hired workers from outside, as the height makes it more challenging to decorate the dragon on the roofs.”

The dragon lantern display not only adds to the festive spirit but also aims to attract tourists to Siniawan.

In this regard, Bong hoped that tourists would flock to capture memories and celebrate the Chinese New Year together.

“The goal is to attract tourists and promote Siniawan. During holidays, many visitors come from outside the country, including Indonesia, Kuching, and Miri.

“As long as there’s a consecutive holiday for two-three days, it will be bustling,” said Bong.

The dragon lantern display is just one of the many events organised in Siniawan throughout the year, including Chap Goh Mei, New Year celebrations, and festivals like the Lantern Festival and Country Music Festival.

The town’s commitment to preserving traditions and promoting itself as a tourist destination shines brightly in its vibrant displays and cultural festivities.

Earlier, Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh performed the eye-dotting on a new lion’s head at the Buddhist temple here before continuing with the lighting up of the dragon lantern before an audience at the town square.