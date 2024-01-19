Spaoh kindergarteners sent home after classroom inundated

KUCHING (Jan 19): Kindergarten pupils at SK Paku Sentral, Spaoh were sent home this morning after flood waters inundated their classroom.

In a statement, the Civil Defence Force (APM) said it received a report at 8.10am and personnel from APM Spaoh were mobilised to the school.

“Upon arriving at the school at 8.55am, it was discovered that the kindergarten and one of the teachers’ quarters were inundated by the flood waters,” said APM.

It said the school head permitted the nine kindergarten pupils to leave for home as a safety measure.

As of 9.30am today, the flood situation at the school was under control as the weather had improved.

It is understood that the main school block was not affected by the flash flood and classes continued normally.