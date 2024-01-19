St Joseph’s International School students score outstanding results in Cambridge, IGCSE exams

KUCHING (Jan 19): St Joseph’s International School (SJIS) recorded another successful year in 2023, with its Year 9 and Year 11 students achieving outstanding results in their Cambridge Lower Secondary Checkpoint and IGCSE examinations, respectively.

According to a press release, eight students obtained a perfect score of 50 in all three subjects, namely, English Language, Mathematics, and Science for the Cambridge Lower Secondary Checkpoint. Additionally, nine students received an overall score ranging from 145 to 149 in all three subjects.

A total of 170 students attained an outstanding score (41 to 50), in which 31 students scored in all three subjects taken, 30 students in English Language, 52 students in Mathematics, and 48 students in Science.

SJIS achieved an overall Year 9 Checkpoint Average result of 41 (English Language), 42 (Mathematics) and 42 (Science), which is much higher than the International Average result of 33 (English Language), 31 (Mathematics) and 31 (Science).

Meanwhile, the school’s 2024 batch of graduates received their International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) results yesterday, where seven students obtained straight A’s.

Two students achieved straight 9A’s, while four achieved 6A’s and 2A’s. Another student achieved 3A’s and 5A’s.

SJIS stated that it is satisfied with the outstanding achievements in the Cambridge Lower Secondary Checkpoint and that the IGCSE overall performance was generally well-done and had met the school’s expectations.

“However, there is definitely room for improvement,” it added.

It congratulated all students for their outstanding performance, as well as commended parents and teachers for their concerted efforts, guidance, and support.