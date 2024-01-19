State govt to implement initiatives drawn up based on regulatory authority

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 19): The State Government will implement every initiative that has been drawn up based on the Sabah Electricity Supply Regulatory Authority, with the targets set in the Sabah Energy Roadmap and Masterplan 2040, said the Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

He said Sabah will continue to work with the Federal Government in ensuring the implementation of all initiatives to further improve the performance of electricity supply in the state.

He said, the State Government will also continue to work with Sabah Electricity Sdn. Bhd. (SESB) in facilitating and providing support in implementing the SESB Transformation Plan towards the sustainability of the utility company.

“The State Government through the Energy Commission of Sabah (ECoS) will ensure the direct involvement of all stakeholders in the state of Sabah to ensure that current issues can be dealt with in a more effective and sustainable way,” he said, at the Symbolic Handing Over of Sabah Electricity Supply Regulatory Authority by the Federal Government to the State Government at Menara Kinabalu on Friday.

The Deputy Prime Minister cum Minister of Energy Transition and Public Utility, Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof represented the Federal Government symbolically handing over the authority to the Sabah State Government.

Hajiji said that the State Government’s acquisition of Electricity Supply and Renewable Energy Regulatory Powers had been completed after the Electricity Supply Enactment 2024 and the Renewable Energy Enactment were approved in a special session of the Sabah State Legislative Assembly on January 3.

In this regard, he on behalf of the State Government expressed his appreciation to the Federal Government for apporoving the process of taking over regulatory powers in a smooth and orderly manner.

“This shows the agreement and high spirit of cooperation between the Federal Government and the State Government.

“Hopefully all these efforts will bring Sabah to a reliable level of energy supply for the well-being of the people of this state”, he stressed.

Also present at the ceremony were the Deputy Chief Minister, Datuk Ir. Shahelmey Yahya; Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Malaysia, Datuk Ewon Benedick; State Secretary, Datuk Seri Panglima Sr. Safar Untong; Secretary General of the Ministry of Energy Transition and Public Utilities, Dr Ching Thoo A/L Kim; Sabah Attorney General, Datuk Nor Asiah Mohd Yusof and Chief Executive Officer of the Energy Commission of Sabah (ECoS), Datuk Ir. Abdul Nasser Abdul Wahid.