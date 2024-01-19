Suksar athletes asked to use competition experience to bring glory to Sarawak during Sukma

SIBU (Jan 19): Sarawak Games II (Suksar) winners should build on their experience from the competition to improve further for bigger events such as the Malaysia Games (Sukma).

Sarawak Judo Association president Dato Sri Lau Kueng Chai said it does not matter which division the Suksar winners are from.

“We are all in one big family and our ultimate objective is to win gold medals in Sukma and bring glory to Sarawak. That is the area we should focus on,” he said during the Suksar III thanksgiving dinner for judo and taekwondo exponents and officials here yesterday.

Lau, who is also Sarawak Taekwondo Association deputy president, said athletes need to heed the call of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Hamzah for Sarawak to take the opportunity as host to become overall champions for Sukma XXI in August.

The last time Sarawak lifted the Sukma title was in 1994.

In this regard, Lau called on judo and taekwondo athletes to put their best foot forward to excel and help the state win as many gold medals as possible.

“Pump in more energy, work harder, and ensure that all of you who are picked will play your crucial roles to contribute to the gold medal basket for the state,” he said.

Although judo has yet to contribute gold medals in past Sukma editions, Lau predicted the sport could make a big breakthrough this time.

“The Sukma judo event will be held in Mukah and, by all means, we must never let go of the chance to win our first judo gold medal. I am confident that we can achieve that,” he said.

“Our taekwondo exponents have rarely disappointed us in the past Sukma and hopefully, they will continue to stand tall with heads high when their services are needed.”