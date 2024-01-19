S’wak Education director: Schools in Sibu, Kanowit, Selangau not affected by flood

SIBU (Jan 19): No schools in Sibu, Kanowit and Selangau districts have been closed so far in view of flood occurrence around the central region recently.

According to the Sarawak Education Department director Datu Dr Azhar Ahmad, schools in these districts were conducting classes as usual.

“So far, no school closed due to flooding in these three districts,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post today.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) has been carrying out monitoring of areas at risk of flooding here today.

A team had noted that the road at Jalan Sentosa Lorong 4 Timur had been inundated by about one foot of flood water this afternoon.

Jalan Lukut/Penyulau in Kanowit is under one-and-half feet of water and rising despite good weather reported.

On that note, Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley said about 60 flood markers have been installed at Ulu Sungai Merah and Sentosa area to ease flood monitoring activities.

He complimented the SMC Serve team headed by Mohd Nazib Abdul Razak for installing the markers for the safety of residents in those areas.