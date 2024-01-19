Talk at Borneo Cultures Museum to explore origins of Bisingai

KUCHING (Jan 19): People from all walks of life are invited to the ‘Sarawak Snapshots Series – Singai: Glimpses from the Past’ talk this Sunday.

The talk, organised by the Friends of Sarawak Museum, will be held at the auditorium of Borneo Cultures Museum here, at 2pm.

The speaker will be an elder from Mount Singai, Datuk John Tenewi Nuek, who loves sharing the history of the area in which he was raised. He is the founder and chairman of The Sarawak Initiative, a civil society organisation for Sarawakians that works to make the right foundations for a progressive and modern society.

He makes use of his vast experience as an ambassador for Malaysia to many diverse countries including Venezuela, Myanmar and Poland, it said in a press release.

The talk will cover the location of the Bisingai (Singai Bidayuh) Romin (kampung) on the mountain, its land, the longhouses and other sites.

“It provides a glimpse into the daily activities and chores carried out at the Romin located at the foot of the mountain. The talk will then move onto the eight types of Gawia rituals, various types of spirits and omens, and the ways the Bisingai used different rituals to fend off threats and attacks.

“Another important related subject is morality, protocol and governance. The Bisingai had a high standard of morality, strict adherence to protocol and their capable and honest leaders contributed to the peaceful and stable life in the Romin.

“The Bisingai were not rich monetarily, but they never experienced serious economic hardships like famine, despite having relatively basic farming tools and methods,” it said in the statement.

The talk will also cover the Bisingai’s transition to Christianity.

Initially, the Bisingai strongly opposed the introduction of Christianity. After 13 years of unrelenting efforts by Fr Felix Westerwoudt, who came from a Catholic missionary, seven families converted to Catholicism.

Following the establishment of schools by the church, the Bisingai began to accept Christianity. Today, the ‘Adat Oma’ (the old religion) has virtually disappeared and there are now nine Catholic churches in Singai.

Those who are interested in attending the talk can register at https://forms.gle/fG39n14LDbeVCZtR9.