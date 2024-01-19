Tanjong Batu rep celebrates students’ success

BINTULU (Jan 19): Success is achieved through discipline, hard work and patience, Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang told students of SMK Bandar Bintulu here.

Speaking at the school’s 2023 / 2024 Academic Awards presentation ceremony yesterday, he commended the students for their hard work and efforts.

“To learn something new, it can be difficult and tedious at first but the end result is worth it.

“It’s amazing to see the excitement and the glowing faces of the students here and to be honest, I’m moved by the passion and efforts that they have all put in,” he added.

In extending praise to the management of the school for the students’ success, Pang announced an educational grant of RM5,000 to the school.

He informed that SMK Bandar Bintulu has also been benefitting from the various school upgrading projects under the constituency’s Rural Transformation Programme (RTP).

The grants from the RTP projects, he said, were utilised by the school for the construction of a covered walkway and parking lots, among others.