22 People-Friendly Project approved for Sarikei Parliament in 2023

SARIKEI (Jan 20): A total of 22 projects have been approved under the People-Friendly Project (PMR) for the Sarikei Parliament in 2023, said Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii.

He said the PMR is under supervision of the Sarawak State Development Office.

“This year, we have planned to continue with this programme, especially to assist the less fortunate.

“Through this programme, we will provide construction materials such as roofs, nails, asbestos, bricks, plywood, and others to eligible communities with the goal of improving their living standards and ensuring comfortable living.

“Longhouse and rural folks are our focus,” he said after the briefing session on the programme at Sarikei Parliamentary Service Centre yesterday.

Additionally, there was discussion on the plan.

“The process of identification and distribution of assistance will be carried out based on the information and applications received.

“The assessment process will be conducted, followed by the distribution of assistance to eligible and selected individuals.

“We hope that this effort can help to upgrade and provide allocations to eligible residents in the Sarikei Parliament area,” Huang explained.